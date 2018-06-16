Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $25.23 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 389,268 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $25,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.2% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $72.28 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

