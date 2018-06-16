Pointe Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,409 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,914,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,446 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,892,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,945,000 after acquiring an additional 651,389 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,327,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,085,000 after acquiring an additional 640,992 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 764,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,066,000 after acquiring an additional 344,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,209.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 339,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,421,000 after buying an additional 328,781 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $80.61. The stock had a trading volume of 537,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,064. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.91 and a 1 year high of $85.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th were paid a $0.1969 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

