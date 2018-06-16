Pointe Capital Management LLC Invests $363,000 in ETF MANAGERS TR/ETFMG PRIME CYBER S (HACK) Stock

Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETF MANAGERS TR/ETFMG PRIME CYBER S (NYSEARCA:HACK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ETF MANAGERS TR/ETFMG PRIME CYBER S by 522.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 151,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 127,311 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETF MANAGERS TR/ETFMG PRIME CYBER S in the 4th quarter worth about $3,689,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETF MANAGERS TR/ETFMG PRIME CYBER S by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 44,653 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETF MANAGERS TR/ETFMG PRIME CYBER S in the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, Texan Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ETF MANAGERS TR/ETFMG PRIME CYBER S by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Texan Capital Management now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 26,878 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HACK traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $39.02. The stock had a trading volume of 311,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,148. ETF MANAGERS TR/ETFMG PRIME CYBER S has a 1 year low of $28.38 and a 1 year high of $39.67.

Receive News & Ratings for ETF MANAGERS TR/ETFMG PRIME CYBER S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETF MANAGERS TR/ETFMG PRIME CYBER S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.