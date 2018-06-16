Polar Capital Holdings plc (POLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 571.20 ($7.60).

Several analysts have commented on POLR shares. Numis Securities cut shares of Polar Capital to an “add” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 635 ($8.45) to GBX 667 ($8.88) in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital boosted their price target on shares of Polar Capital from GBX 500 ($6.66) to GBX 534 ($7.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.86) price target on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Monday, March 12th.

Shares of Polar Capital traded up GBX 4 ($0.05), reaching GBX 610 ($8.12), during trading hours on Monday, according to MarketBeat. 34,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,972. Polar Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 329 ($4.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 564 ($7.51).

In other Polar Capital news, insider John Mansell bought 20,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 539 ($7.18) per share, for a total transaction of £108,037.16 ($143,838.58).

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

