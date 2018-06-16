Polar Capital (POLR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Polar Capital (LON:POLR) in a research note published on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 590 ($7.86) price target on the stock.

POLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.86) price objective on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.46) target price on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Numis Securities cut Polar Capital to an add rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 635 ($8.45) to GBX 667 ($8.88) in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reduced their target price on Polar Capital from GBX 550 ($7.32) to GBX 500 ($6.66) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 575.17 ($7.66).

Shares of POLR stock opened at GBX 624 ($8.31) on Tuesday. Polar Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 329 ($4.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 564 ($7.51).

In other news, insider John Mansell bought 20,044 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 539 ($7.18) per share, with a total value of £108,037.16 ($143,838.58).

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

