Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on PII. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Wedbush set a $124.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th.

Polaris Industries stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.01. The stock had a trading volume of 909,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,066. Polaris Industries has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $137.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Polaris Industries will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

In related news, EVP Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $3,069,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,082.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 245,000 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $28,998,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,272,747.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

