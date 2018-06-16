Polis Hits One Day Volume of $29,043.00 (CRYPTO:POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Polis has a market cap of $8.08 million and approximately $29,043.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can currently be bought for about $3.24 or 0.00050434 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Polis has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pura (PURA) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00001241 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00001100 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 2,498,631 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

