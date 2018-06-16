Polypipe Group’s (PLP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

PLP has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.99) price target on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Polypipe Group from GBX 470 ($6.26) to GBX 490 ($6.52) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 460.86 ($6.14).

Shares of Polypipe Group opened at GBX 379.80 ($5.06) on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. Polypipe Group has a one year low of GBX 327.70 ($4.36) and a one year high of GBX 439.50 ($5.85).

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 27.20 ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 26.80 ($0.36) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). The company had revenue of £411.70 million during the quarter. Polypipe Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.03%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 19th were issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Polypipe Group’s previous dividend of $3.60.

About Polypipe Group

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and ventilation systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems, including rigid duct, radial semi-rigid duct, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fan, and decentralized mechanical extract ventilation systems.

