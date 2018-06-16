Pool Co. (POOL) Holdings Raised by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,423 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Pool worth $36,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Pool by 12.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hart Melanie Housey sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $517,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Stokely sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total value of $1,484,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,677.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,512 shares of company stock worth $4,776,350. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.99. 357,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,351. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $97.25 and a 12-month high of $152.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter. Pool had a return on equity of 74.42% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub lowered Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

