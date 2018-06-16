Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, “Pool’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Consistent focus on remodeling activities including major pool refurbishment and replacement of key pool equipment bode well. In the first-quarter 2018, bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while the topline marginally missed the same. The company’s base business witnessed sales growth of 5% which aided the overall top line. Pool’s leading market share position and opportunistic expansion strategies position it well for revenue growth. Nonetheless, seasonality of the company’s business and macroeconomic headwinds raise concern. Further, Pool is grappling with increased expenses from labor, delivery and technological initiatives, which in turn, might weigh on company’s margin. Of late, estimates have witnessed downward revisions for the current quarter.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Stephens set a $160.00 price target on shares of Pool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.99. 357,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,351. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Pool has a 12-month low of $97.25 and a 12-month high of $152.32.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter. Pool had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 74.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,505,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 6,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.08, for a total transaction of $824,124.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,350. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

