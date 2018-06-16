Populous 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.34 Million (CRYPTO:PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 2:00 AM ET on June 1st. Populous has a market capitalization of $305.79 million and approximately $6.34 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can currently be bought for $8.26 or 0.00127573 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, CoinExchange and LATOKEN. In the last week, Populous has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003593 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018444 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015502 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00591622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00237939 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00044981 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00092759 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,004,027 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.co. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous.

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Kucoin, LATOKEN, OKEx, HitBTC, Livecoin, Mercatox, Vebitcoin and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Populous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.