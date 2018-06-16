Mitcham Industries (MIND) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Mitcham Industries (NASDAQ:MIND) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mitcham Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.7486830746737 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mitcham Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th.

Shares of Mitcham Industries opened at $4.25 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mitcham Industries has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $4.57.

Mitcham Industries (NASDAQ:MIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter. Mitcham Industries had a negative net margin of 64.90% and a negative return on equity of 36.65%.

About Mitcham Industries

Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, leases, sells, and services equipment to the geophysical, oceanographic, hydrographic, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing, and Equipment Manufacturing and Sales. The Equipment Leasing segment leases seismic equipment for short-term primarily to seismic data acquisition contractors and oil field service providers.

