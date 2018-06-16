Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) has been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Retail Opportunity Investments earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.6256138408632 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

ROIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments remained flat at $$18.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 1,959,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,554. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Charles J. Persico sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $99,354.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2018, ROIC owned 91 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.5 million square feet.

