SPAR Group (SGRP) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.33

News headlines about SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) have trended positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SPAR Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 44.3330013198675 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

SPAR Group opened at $1.22 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. SPAR Group has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $26.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.58 million during the quarter. SPAR Group had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company's syndicated services include product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

