Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) Share Price

News headlines about Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.0768503859964 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of IQI stock remained flat at $$11.85 on Friday. 114,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,210. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $13.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0574 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

There is no company description available for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust.

