Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Orbital Sciences (ORB) Share Price

Press coverage about Orbital Sciences (NYSE:ORB) has trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Orbital Sciences earned a news sentiment score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.5087020317265 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

About Orbital Sciences

Orbital Sciences Corporation develops and manufactures rockets and space systems for commercial, military and civil government customers, including the United States Department of Defense (DoD), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), other Unites States Government agencies and commercial satellite operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.