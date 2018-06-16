PotCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $44,981.00 (CRYPTO:POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $16.34 million and $44,981.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0742 or 0.00001133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,580.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.19 or 0.07666050 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $857.70 or 0.13093000 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.97 or 0.01495570 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.87 or 0.01951970 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00222791 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.78 or 0.02958140 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008790 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00497321 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 220,128,642 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, Bittrex and Tux Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

