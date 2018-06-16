Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Share Price

Media coverage about Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Potlatchdeltic earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.5179491622945 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Potlatchdeltic from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of PCH stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $50.05. 891,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,698. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.31. Potlatchdeltic has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $56.35.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.68 million. research analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 6th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland land sales program.

