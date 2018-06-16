Power Integrations (POWI) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, June 8th.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on POWI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Power Integrations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Power Integrations opened at $78.85 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.23. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $60.55 and a twelve month high of $86.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Raja Petrakian sold 5,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $416,672.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,512.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $333,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,567 shares of company stock worth $2,514,487 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

