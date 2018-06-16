Power Integrations (POWI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Drexel Hamilton set a $84.00 target price on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of Power Integrations traded down $0.40, hitting $78.85, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 234,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,337. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $60.55 and a 12-month high of $86.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.78 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Power Integrations news, Director William George sold 1,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,829 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $318,037.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,297,572.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,567 shares of company stock worth $2,514,487. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.