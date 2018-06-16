Power Ledger (POWR) Market Capitalization Reaches $96.36 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $96.36 million and $1.62 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00003935 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Bittrex, LATOKEN and BX Thailand. In the last week, Power Ledger has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003581 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018421 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015299 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00585945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00245896 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00046574 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00096201 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger was first traded on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,406,633 tokens. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger.

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LATOKEN, Kyber Network, BX Thailand, IDEX, Upbit, Binance, Bittrex, Huobi, Lykke Exchange, Gate.io, Kucoin, TDAX, Bancor Network and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

