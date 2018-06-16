Powercoin (PWR) Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00

Powercoin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Powercoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $42,963.00 worth of Powercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Powercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Powercoin has traded 26% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Powercoin alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012019 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014190 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin Coin Profile

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2016. Powercoin’s total supply is 500,125,816,646 coins. The Reddit community for Powercoin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Powercoin is pwr-coin.com. Powercoin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling Powercoin

Powercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Powercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Powercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Powercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.