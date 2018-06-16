Citigroup Inc. Has $6.73 Million Stake in POWERSHARES EXC/S&P 500 LOW VOLATIL (SPLV)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in POWERSHARES EXC/S&P 500 LOW VOLATIL (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of POWERSHARES EXC/S&P 500 LOW VOLATIL worth $6,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in POWERSHARES EXC/S&P 500 LOW VOLATIL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in POWERSHARES EXC/S&P 500 LOW VOLATIL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in POWERSHARES EXC/S&P 500 LOW VOLATIL by 767.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in POWERSHARES EXC/S&P 500 LOW VOLATIL by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in POWERSHARES EXC/S&P 500 LOW VOLATIL by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. POWERSHARES EXC/S&P 500 LOW VOLATIL has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $49.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0834 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

