PowerShares S&P SllCp Egy Ptflio (PSCE) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.25

News articles about PowerShares S&P SllCp Egy Ptflio (NASDAQ:PSCE) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PowerShares S&P SllCp Egy Ptflio earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.1441272972316 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of PSCE traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 70,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,100. PowerShares S&P SllCp Egy Ptflio has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $18.77.

PowerShares S&P SllCp Egy Ptflio Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

