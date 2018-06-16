PPHE Hotel Group (PPH) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,450 ($19.31) price objective for the company.

Get PPHE Hotel Group alerts:

Shares of PPHE Hotel Group opened at GBX 1,385 ($18.44) on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. PPHE Hotel Group has a 12-month low of GBX 755 ($10.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,180 ($15.71).

About PPHE Hotel Group

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, leases, develops, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates a portfolio of 39 owned, co-owned, leased, managed, and franchised hotels with a total of approximately 9,000 rooms under the Park Plaza Hotels & Resorts or art'otel and brands.

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.