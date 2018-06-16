SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,236 Shares of Praxair, Inc. (PX)

SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Praxair were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxair in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Praxair by 366.5% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxair in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Praxair in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Praxair in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Praxair alerts:

PX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Praxair in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Praxair from $188.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Praxair in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Praxair opened at $160.26 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Praxair, Inc. has a one year low of $127.36 and a one year high of $166.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Praxair had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. equities research analysts predict that Praxair, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 6th. Praxair’s payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Praxair Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Receive News & Ratings for Praxair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.