Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Share Price

Media coverage about Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Precision Drilling earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.3197856844054 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.10 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 9.47%. Precision Drilling’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 target price on Precision Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Precision Drilling from $4.50 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.40 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.