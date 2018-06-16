Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, June 1st.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. B. Riley set a $16.00 target price on Preferred Apartment Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $16.00 target price on Preferred Apartment Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $18.00 target price on Preferred Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities traded down $0.12, hitting $14.62, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,235. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $578.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.32.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.96 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.