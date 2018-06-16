Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. B. Riley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson set a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $16.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

APTS opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $572.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.30. Preferred Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.96 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. This is a positive change from Preferred Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 58.2% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 90.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 135.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

