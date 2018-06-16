Preferred Bank (PFBC) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.13

News stories about Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Preferred Bank earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.9716820557536 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Preferred Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

Shares of Preferred Bank opened at $66.23 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The firm has a market cap of $861.44 million, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $37.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.29 million. research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

