President Energy (PPC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of President Energy (LON:PPC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 6th.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of President Energy in a research report on Monday, March 5th.

LON PPC opened at GBX 9.15 ($0.12) on Wednesday. President Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 12.50 ($0.17).

In related news, insider Jorge Dario Bongiovanni bought 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £7,290 ($9,705.76).

About President Energy

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions in Paraguay; and the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina. It also holds interests in two producing oil and gas fields in Louisiana.

