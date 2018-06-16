PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.00.

PSMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th.

PriceSmart traded up $0.50, hitting $87.35, on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. 158,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,604. PriceSmart has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $93.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.19.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.30. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $839.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that PriceSmart will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PriceSmart news, COO William J. Naylon sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $353,417.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,369,511.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose Luis Laparte sold 8,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $701,862.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,294,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,433 shares of company stock worth $4,221,058. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 29.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 6.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates the U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's warehouse clubs offer brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of October 26, 2017, it operated 40 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 in Trinidad; 3 each in Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic; 2 in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

