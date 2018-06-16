Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) to Hold

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, May 31st.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRIM. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson raised Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Sidoti raised Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Primoris Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

PRIM stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Pratt sold 53,037 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,325,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,838,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,966,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Perisich sold 9,055 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $227,642.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,030 shares of company stock worth $8,775,797. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,713,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,795,000 after acquiring an additional 661,497 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 750.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 243,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 214,802 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth $4,267,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 110.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 146,570 shares during the period. Finally, Denver Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter worth $3,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

