Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stake Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Yum! Brands worth $80,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,956,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,784,054,000 after acquiring an additional 635,674 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,076,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,312,034,000 after buying an additional 632,560 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,285,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $364,850,000 after buying an additional 2,150,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,242,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,016,000 after buying an additional 56,201 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,670,000 after purchasing an additional 349,120 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Yum! Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.05.

YUM traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $82.62. 4,893,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.39. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.38 and a 12 month high of $88.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

In related news, CEO Roger G. Eaton sold 61,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $5,135,726.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

