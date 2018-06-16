Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 51,893 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,127,003 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,893 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Exelon worth $82,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 401.6% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.30 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

Exelon traded up $0.42, reaching $41.49, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,009,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,561,917. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.20.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.08%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

