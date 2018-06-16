Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 22,870 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,870 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.87% of IDEX worth $94,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total transaction of $224,700.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,538.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric D. Ashleman sold 24,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $3,388,638.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,338,402.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,317 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,338 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.55.

Shares of IDEX traded down $0.42, hitting $143.25, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 540,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,574. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $110.25 and a 52-week high of $150.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $612.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.11 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

