ProChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.87 Million (PRA)

ProChain (CURRENCY:PRA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. ProChain has a total market capitalization of $12.87 million and approximately $9.07 million worth of ProChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00004001 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Bibox and Bit-Z. Over the last week, ProChain has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003582 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018573 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015476 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00587475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00239175 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045357 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00094033 BTC.

ProChain Profile

ProChain’s genesis date was November 29th, 2017. ProChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,562,749 tokens. The official message board for ProChain is weibo.com/prochain. The official website for ProChain is chain.pro. ProChain’s official Twitter account is @prochaintech.

Buying and Selling ProChain

ProChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bit-Z and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

