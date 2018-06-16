Profire Energy (PFIE) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, May 29th.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Profire Energy opened at $4.81 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $221.45 million, a PE ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 1.71.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Profire Energy had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $12.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 million. equities research analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 340.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. 23.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canada. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniters and nozzles.

