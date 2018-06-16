Profund Advisors LLC Buys 591 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (COHR)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Coherent by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coherent by 17.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Coherent by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Coherent by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Coherent by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COHR. BidaskClub upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Coherent from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $158.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.97. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.34 and a 52-week high of $329.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.82 million. Coherent had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.

