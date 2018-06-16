Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,856,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 37,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 24,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,972,286.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,029.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum traded down $1.63, hitting $73.56, on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,448,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,242,572. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $49.30 and a 12 month high of $83.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

