Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,222 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 72,413 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,389 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks traded up $0.09, reaching $57.11, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 12,405,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,671,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $52.58 and a 52-week high of $61.94. The stock has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the coffee company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 27th. Vetr downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.26 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 12th. Wedbush started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $57.68 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.12.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

