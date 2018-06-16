BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $530.95 per share, for a total transaction of $530,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.13, for a total transaction of $90,657.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,066 shares of company stock worth $558,514 in the last 90 days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $524.52. 753,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,616. The company has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $408.62 and a 52 week high of $594.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 12.76%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 6th. This represents a $11.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.97%.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of BlackRock to $623.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $672.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.62.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

