Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, May 31st.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PGNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 target price on Progenics Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.44.

Get Progenics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals opened at $8.70 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $662.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $9.12.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.43% and a negative net margin of 383.39%. equities research analysts predict that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,996,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,482,000 after purchasing an additional 202,932 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,470,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,352,000 after purchasing an additional 310,078 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 3,948,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,070,000 after purchasing an additional 285,906 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 529.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 408,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 343,505 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 36,265 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant, recurrent, and/or unresectable pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.