Progenics Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (PGNX)

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 5,278 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 537% compared to the typical volume of 829 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGNX stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44. The stock has a market cap of $653.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.60. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $9.12.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 383.39% and a negative return on equity of 92.43%. sell-side analysts predict that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGNX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant, recurrent, and/or unresectable pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer.

