Robert Darren Lee Sells 4,711 Shares of Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) Stock

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) SVP Robert Darren Lee sold 4,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $579,311.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,290.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PFPT stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.25 and a beta of 1.15. Proofpoint Inc has a 12 month low of $82.61 and a 12 month high of $130.27.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFPT. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFPT. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,771,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Proofpoint by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Proofpoint by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Proofpoint by 319.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Proofpoint by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ?drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

