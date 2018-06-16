ProQR Therapeutics NV (PRQR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

Shares of PRQR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.70. 59,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,587. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The company has a market cap of $215.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.64.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. equities research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,120,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 658,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 128,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 519.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 28,025 shares in the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

