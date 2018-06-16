ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) Shares Bought by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,500 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 2.07% of ProQR Therapeutics worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,635,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 178,192 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 212.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

PRQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

PRQR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. 59,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.64. ProQR Therapeutics NV has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.64.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. equities analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics NV will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.