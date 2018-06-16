PROS (PRO) Hits New 12-Month High and Low at $37.27

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.27 and last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 1011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.47.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of PROS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of PROS to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $350,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,399 shares in the company, valued at $16,653,226.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in PROS during the 1st quarter valued at $29,906,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PROS during the 4th quarter valued at $16,094,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PROS by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 261,029 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in PROS by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,905,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,839,000 after purchasing an additional 202,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PROS during the 1st quarter valued at $6,279,000.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc, a cloud software company, provides solutions for companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services to their customers. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and e-commerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that deliver insight into pricing practices and provides pricing recommendations, as well as enhances control over pricing execution.

