US Bancorp DE Has $1.56 Million Position in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Yr (NYSEARCA:TBT)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Yr (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 259.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Yr worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Yr in the fourth quarter valued at $7,587,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Yr by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Yr during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Yr by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Yr during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Yr opened at $36.83 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Yr has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

