Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, “The wider-than-expected loss in the first quarter was disappointing. The discontinuation of development of NEOD001 is a big setback for the company as it was the lead candidate. Nevertheless, Prothena’s license agreement with Roche for the development and commercialization of selected antibodies targeting alpha-synuclein is a big positive as it not only boosts pipeline development but also provides it with funds in the form of research reimbursement and milestone payments. The company recently entered into an agreement with Celgene as well. However, Prothena is highly dependent on its collaboration partners for the development of its candidates. The company itself does not have enough resources to independently conduct studies on its candidates. Moreover, due to disappointing data from a phase Ib study, the company will not advance PRX003 into mid-stage development. Shares have performed worse than the industry in the last six months.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prothena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Barclays cut shares of Prothena from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of Prothena traded up $0.15, hitting $14.85, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 4,532,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,138. Prothena has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $585.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.45 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 38.08% and a negative net margin of 606.09%. equities analysts expect that Prothena will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Prothena by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Prothena by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 416,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,597,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP raised its holdings in Prothena by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,101,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases in the neuroscience and orphan categories. The company is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development for the treatment of ATTR Amyloidosis.

